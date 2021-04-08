The NFL Draft less than a month away, so there's no shortage of rumors flying around.
Many so-called experts have been- saying it's a lock that the 49ers will select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the third overall pick.
And although they need a quarterback, Alabama head coach Nick Ssaban is not so sure, saying on radio this week that during the school's Pro Day last week, no one from the 49ers said a word to him about Jones.
Saban said, "Maybe they thought they weren't allowed to."
We will have to wait and see. The NFL Draft begins April 29.
