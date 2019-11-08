Below are the scores from several games in our area during the first week of the playoffs in high school football action.
JACKSON 29, REHOBETH 7
MONTGOMERY CATHOLIC 24, WILLIAMSON 6
GREENVILLE, CITRONELLE 12
AUBURN 33, MURPHY 0
LEROY 37, DALEVILLE 16
MILLRY 48, FLORALA 18
PARK CROSSING 30, SARALAND 27
UMS-WRIGHT 51, DALE COUNTY 7
MOBILE CHRISTIAN 49, GENEVA 36
SPANISH FORT 28, DOTHAN 21 (OT)
MCGILL-TOOLEN 35, ENTERPRISE 10
J.U. BLACKSHER 38, ABBEVILLE 30
BRANTLEY 72, FRUITDALE 32
ANDALUSIA 24, TRINITY 0
T.R. MILLER 25, PIKE COUNTY 13
SWEET WATER 53, GEORGIANA 0
CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY 45, FAIRHOPE 7
VALLEY 21, VIGOR 6
FLOMATON 58, OPP 28
FAITH ACADEMY 31, CHARLES HENDERSON 0
PRATTVILLE 24, THEODORE 17 (2OT)
G.W. LONG 31, COTTAGE HILL CHRISTIAN 0
ELBA 21, MARENGO 8
HILLCREST-EVERGREEN 28, ALABAMA CHRISTIAN 21
PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN 42, BAYSIDE ACADEMY 21
EUFAULA 35, BLOUNT 6
ARITON 40, CHICKASAW 19
ST. PAUL’S 20, SIDNEY LANI
