Below are the scores from several games in our area during week 11 of high school football action.

CHARLES HENDERSON 14 BALDWIN COUNTY 20

ENTERPRISE 28 THEODORE 27

MCINTOSH 0 CHOCTAW 58

ST. LUKE'S 6 COTTAGE HILL CHRISTIAN 62

BLOUNT 28 DAPHNE 19

FOLEY 3 DAVIDSON 13

MONROE COUNTY 32 EXCEL 24

BAKER 36 MARY G MONTGOMERY 0

LEROY 14 MILLRY 35

ALMA BRYANT 0 MURPHY 35

ST. PAUL'S 41 ROBERTSDALE 19

BAYSIDE ACADEMY 44 SATSUMA 46

FLOMATON 22 SOUTHERN CHOCTAW 8

SARALAND 17 SPANISH FORT 16

CLARKE COUNTY 14 THOMASVILLE 21

WILLIAMSON 18 VIGOR 0

T.R. MILLER 7 W.S. NEAL 6

