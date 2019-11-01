Below are the scores from several games in our area during week 11 of high school football action.
CHARLES HENDERSON 14 BALDWIN COUNTY 20
ENTERPRISE 28 THEODORE 27
MCINTOSH 0 CHOCTAW 58
ST. LUKE'S 6 COTTAGE HILL CHRISTIAN 62
BLOUNT 28 DAPHNE 19
FOLEY 3 DAVIDSON 13
MONROE COUNTY 32 EXCEL 24
BAKER 36 MARY G MONTGOMERY 0
LEROY 14 MILLRY 35
ALMA BRYANT 0 MURPHY 35
ST. PAUL'S 41 ROBERTSDALE 19
BAYSIDE ACADEMY 44 SATSUMA 46
FLOMATON 22 SOUTHERN CHOCTAW 8
SARALAND 17 SPANISH FORT 16
CLARKE COUNTY 14 THOMASVILLE 21
WILLIAMSON 18 VIGOR 0
T.R. MILLER 7 W.S. NEAL 6
