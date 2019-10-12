Below are the scores from several games in our area during week eight of high school football action.
Daphne 55 Robertsdale 10
Saraland 28 St. Paul’s 20
Alma Bryant 26 Baker 13
T.R. Miller 24 Thomasville 17
McGill-Toolen 17 Theodore 6
JACKSON 40 Citronelle 7
Faith Academy 35 Vigor 8
Washington County 27 Choctaw County 12
J.U. Blacksher 13 Chickasaw 6
Flomaton 18 Mobile Christian 13
St. Michael 44 McIntosh 14
Leroy 27 Cottage Hill Christian 6
UMS-Wright 48 Monroe County 14
Fairhope 21 Foley 13
Bayside Academy 21 Excel 14
Murphy 13 Davidson 7
Blount 39 Gulf Shores 0
Spanish Fort 37 Baldwin County 7
Andalusia 28 Escambia County 0
Leflore 58 Wilcox Central 0
Williamson 34 W.S. Neal 16
