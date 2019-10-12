First and 10 graphic

Below are the scores from several games in our area during week eight of high school football action.

Daphne 55 Robertsdale 10

Saraland 28 St. Paul’s 20

Alma Bryant 26 Baker 13

T.R. Miller 24 Thomasville 17

McGill-Toolen 17 Theodore 6

JACKSON 40 Citronelle 7

Faith Academy 35 Vigor 8

Washington County 27 Choctaw County 12

J.U. Blacksher 13 Chickasaw 6

Flomaton 18 Mobile Christian 13

St. Michael 44 McIntosh 14

Leroy 27 Cottage Hill Christian 6

UMS-Wright 48 Monroe County 14

Fairhope 21 Foley 13

Bayside Academy 21 Excel 14

Murphy 13 Davidson 7

Blount 39 Gulf Shores 0

Spanish Fort 37 Baldwin County 7

Andalusia 28 Escambia County 0

Leflore 58 Wilcox Central 0

Williamson 34 W.S. Neal 16

