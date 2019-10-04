Below are the scores from several games in our area during week seven of high school football action.
ESCAMBIA ACADEMY 17 BESSEMER ACADEMY 31
FAIRHOPE 26 BAKER 6
FLOMATON 26 BAYSIDE 30
R.C. HATCH 0 COTTAGE HILL 24
MARY G MONTGOMERY 14 DAVIDSON 35
ST MICHAEL 38 EXCEL 53
MCGILL-TOOLEN 42 FOLEY 0
SARALAND 42 GULF SHORES 10
UMS-WRIGHT 28 HILLCREST-EVERGREEN 14
WASHINGTON COUNTY 0 J.U. BLACKSHER 50
THOMASVILLE 7 JACKSON 41
VIGOR 28 LEFLORE 14
CHICKASAW 14 LEROY 36
TR MILLER 15 MOBILE CHRISTIAN 33
MARENGO 0 MILLRY 41
BC RAIN 40 ROBERTSDALE 28
SPANISH FORT 30 ST. PAUL’S 35
MCINTOSH 0 SWEET WATER 54
MURPHY 7 THOEDORE 32
FAITH ACADEMY 59 WILCOX CENTRAL 0
