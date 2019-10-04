MGM at Davidson for Scoreboard

Below are the scores from several games in our area during week seven of high school football action.

ESCAMBIA ACADEMY 17 BESSEMER ACADEMY 31

FAIRHOPE 26 BAKER 6

FLOMATON 26 BAYSIDE 30

R.C. HATCH 0 COTTAGE HILL 24

MARY G MONTGOMERY 14 DAVIDSON 35

ST MICHAEL 38 EXCEL 53

MCGILL-TOOLEN 42 FOLEY 0

SARALAND 42 GULF SHORES 10

UMS-WRIGHT 28 HILLCREST-EVERGREEN 14

WASHINGTON COUNTY 0 J.U. BLACKSHER 50

THOMASVILLE 7 JACKSON 41

VIGOR 28 LEFLORE 14

CHICKASAW 14 LEROY 36

TR MILLER 15 MOBILE CHRISTIAN 33

MARENGO 0 MILLRY 41

BC RAIN 40 ROBERTSDALE 28

SPANISH FORT 30 ST. PAUL’S 35

MCINTOSH 0 SWEET WATER 54

MURPHY 7 THOEDORE 32

FAITH ACADEMY 59 WILCOX CENTRAL 0

