Below are the scores from several games in our area during week four of high school action.

Baker 19 Carver-Montgomery 34

Daphne 45 B.C. Rain 0

Saraland 35 Baldwin County 7

Thomasville 35 Bayside Academy 10

LeFlore 26 Citronelle 32

McGill-Toolen 37 Davidson 12

Excel 8 Flomaton 30

Alma Bryant 18 Foley 33

Murphy 30 Mary G Montgomery 21

Sweet Water 35 Millry 34

Faith Academy 42 Mobile Christian 24

Andalusia 49 Monroe County 6

Chickasaw 38 R.C. Hatch 14

Spanish Fort 61 Robertsdale 13

Vigor 39 Satsuma 6

McIntosh 38 St. Luke’s 36

Blount 20 St. Paul’s 29

St. Michael 21 T.R. Miller 44

Fairhope 0 Theodore 14

Cottage Hill Christian 48 Washington County 42

UMS-Wright 14 Williamson 0

