Below are the scores from several games in our area during week four of high school action.
Baker 19 Carver-Montgomery 34
Daphne 45 B.C. Rain 0
Saraland 35 Baldwin County 7
Thomasville 35 Bayside Academy 10
LeFlore 26 Citronelle 32
McGill-Toolen 37 Davidson 12
Excel 8 Flomaton 30
Alma Bryant 18 Foley 33
Murphy 30 Mary G Montgomery 21
Sweet Water 35 Millry 34
Faith Academy 42 Mobile Christian 24
Andalusia 49 Monroe County 6
Chickasaw 38 R.C. Hatch 14
Spanish Fort 61 Robertsdale 13
Vigor 39 Satsuma 6
McIntosh 38 St. Luke’s 36
Blount 20 St. Paul’s 29
St. Michael 21 T.R. Miller 44
Fairhope 0 Theodore 14
Cottage Hill Christian 48 Washington County 42
UMS-Wright 14 Williamson 0
