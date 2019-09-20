Below are the scores from several games in our area during week five of high school action.
UMS-WRIGHT 24 CLARKE COUNTY 0
CITRONELLE 0 FAITH ACADEMY 23
FOLEY 0 BAKER 31
FLOMATON 53 ST. MICHAEL 21
WILCOX CENTRAL 8 SATSUMA 48
ROBERTSDALE 7 SARALAND 56
WASHINGTON COUNTY 14 LEROY 44
BAYSIDE 30 T.R. MILLER 29
BALDWIN COUNTY 7 BLOUNT 25
CHICKASAW 27 COTTAGE HILL 34
JACKSON 18 VIGOR 0
BC RAIN 0 SPANISH FORT 45
ST PAUL’S 51 GULF SHORES 13
MILLRY 62 MCINTOSH 6
THEODORE 42 ALMA BRYANT 3
MOBILE CHRISTIAN 42 THOMASVILLE 9
WILLIAMSON 48 MONROE COUNTY 0
ELBERTA 20 EXCEL 27
ESCAMBIA COUNTY 7 W.S. NEAL 27
ST. LUKE’S 20 MARENGO 40
DAVIDSON 3 FAIRHOPE 14
FRUITDALE 26 J.F. SHIELDS 16
