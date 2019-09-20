Scoreboard photo for week 5

Below are the scores from several games in our area during week five of high school action.

UMS-WRIGHT 24 CLARKE COUNTY 0

CITRONELLE 0 FAITH ACADEMY 23

FOLEY 0 BAKER 31

FLOMATON 53 ST. MICHAEL 21

WILCOX CENTRAL 8 SATSUMA 48

ROBERTSDALE 7 SARALAND 56

WASHINGTON COUNTY 14 LEROY 44

BAYSIDE 30 T.R. MILLER 29

BALDWIN COUNTY 7 BLOUNT 25

CHICKASAW 27 COTTAGE HILL 34

JACKSON 18 VIGOR 0

BC RAIN 0 SPANISH FORT 45

ST PAUL’S 51 GULF SHORES 13

MILLRY 62 MCINTOSH 6

THEODORE 42 ALMA BRYANT 3

MOBILE CHRISTIAN 42 THOMASVILLE 9

WILLIAMSON 48 MONROE COUNTY 0

ELBERTA 20 EXCEL 27

ESCAMBIA COUNTY 7 W.S. NEAL 27

ST. LUKE’S 20 MARENGO 40

DAVIDSON 3 FAIRHOPE 14

FRUITDALE 26 J.F. SHIELDS 16

