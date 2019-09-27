Below are the scores from several games in our area during week six of high school action.
ROBERTSDALE 13 FAITH ACADEMY 56
JACKSON 6 BAKER 14
LEFLORE 0 SARALAND 63
MOBILE CHRISTIAN 0 UMS-WRIGHT 21
CITRONELLE 20 MARGY G MONTGOMERY 28
COTTAGE HILL CHRISTIAN 20 BAYSIDE 31
ELBERTA 48 MCINTOSH 12
EUFAULA 55 ALMA BRYANT 21
J.U. BLACKSHER 49 EXCEL 14
MURPHY 0 VIGOR 12
BAY SPRINGS 14 CLARKE COUNTY 7
SATSUMA 55 PLEASANT HOME 0
PATRICIAN 7 ESCAMBIA ACADEMY 35
WILLIAMSON 12 BC RAIN 0
FAIRHOPE 38 DAPHNE 35
ESCAMBIA COUNTY 0 FLOMATON 24
LEROY 34 THOMASVILLE 16
HILLCREST-EVERGREEN 21 T.R. MILLER 31
CHICKASAW 27 ST. MICHAEL’S 9
CENTRAL-HAYNEVILLE 18 MONROE COUNTY 36
FRUITDALE 32 WASHINGTON COUNTY 35
