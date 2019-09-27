Football

Below are the scores from several games in our area during week six of high school action.

ROBERTSDALE 13 FAITH ACADEMY 56

JACKSON 6 BAKER 14

LEFLORE 0 SARALAND 63

MOBILE CHRISTIAN 0 UMS-WRIGHT 21

CITRONELLE 20 MARGY G MONTGOMERY 28

COTTAGE HILL CHRISTIAN 20 BAYSIDE 31

ELBERTA 48 MCINTOSH 12

EUFAULA 55 ALMA BRYANT 21

J.U. BLACKSHER 49 EXCEL 14

MURPHY 0 VIGOR 12

BAY SPRINGS 14 CLARKE COUNTY 7

SATSUMA 55 PLEASANT HOME 0

PATRICIAN 7 ESCAMBIA ACADEMY 35

WILLIAMSON 12 BC RAIN 0

FAIRHOPE 38 DAPHNE 35

ESCAMBIA COUNTY 0 FLOMATON 24

LEROY 34 THOMASVILLE 16

HILLCREST-EVERGREEN 21 T.R. MILLER 31

CHICKASAW 27 ST. MICHAEL’S 9

CENTRAL-HAYNEVILLE 18 MONROE COUNTY 36

FRUITDALE 32 WASHINGTON COUNTY 35

