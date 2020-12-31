MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Reese’s Senior Bowl has been sold to capacity for its first game to be played in the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile on Jan. 30, 2021.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seating capacity for the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl has been significantly reduced to comply with local and state government public heath orders. Officials are taking precautions to safely host the nation’s elite draft eligible college football players, representatives from all 32 National Football League clubs, media and ticket holders.
Restrictions caused by COVID-19 have greatly limited the NFL’s exposure to college prospects this fall, so the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl will serve as an even more crucial role in the player evaluation process than it does in a normal year, according to Senior Bowl organizers. Stringent COVID-19 safety protocols, including comprehensive testing of players, game staff, and NFL personnel, have been put into place to ensure that the top draft prospects in this year’s class are evaluated in-person.
If local and state government public health orders change in the coming months to allow for a safe increase in stadium capacity, the Reese’s Senior Bowl will announce additional public ticket sale opportunities at that time.
