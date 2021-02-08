MONROE CO., Ala. (WALA) - It was a game J.F. Shields senior Kayvis Wright will never forget.

During the game which was played Friday night, Monroe County High School had a two-point lead over the Panthers of J.F. Shields.

With three seconds on the clock Wright hit the game winning shot to give his team a 59-58 win. 

According to principal Derek Pugh, the play was designed to get the ball to  another player but when Wright saw the clock, "he had to heave it."

The team finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and will now host the area tournament which is scheduled to begin Wednesday. They will face the winner of McKenzie and Red Level who will play Monday night. 

