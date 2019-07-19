When the sole of your shoe meets the rubber of a track.
"It's the best feeling because no matter what kind of day you are having you can turn it around by just going and exercising,” said Claire Frazier Bolton, a Senior at McGill-Toolen High School.
For McGill-Toolen's Claire Frazier Bolton, running is what frees her mind.
"It allows me to forget about everything. If I have had a long day I can just drop it and leave it and I can just come out here and focus on something that is making me a better person and making me a better competitor,” said Bolton.
It's a feeling she wants to share with everyone.
"Everybody deserves to feel that way and if they can’t afford shoes that shouldn’t be something that holds them back from getting to experience it,” said Bolton.
So, the senior took the intuitive to do just that by starting a project called “bolt-on”.
Once again, being a role model to her teammates.
"It instills such a positive vibe to our team and it just shows everyone how to be selfless and how to be motivated,” said Courtney Page, McGill-Toolen’s cross country coach.
The track star credits her selfless attitude to the people she's surrounded by.
"But just being in an environment that puts faith first and yourself second and always has others before yourself has just allowed me to see there is stuff greater than me and I need to give back,” said Bolton.
As she continues to share her beautiful soul with others, she will always put her best foot forward.
"She really does live through that scripture of she can do all things through Christ that strengthens her, so I know without a doubt that she is going to be fine with wherever she is,” said Coach Page.
For more information about "Bolt-On" find the project on Instagram @Bolt.on.project
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.