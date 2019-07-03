It's not the first time that the Sim sisters have made a splash in the swimming world.
"I would have to say it's been a once in a life time for me to have to swimmers that are as talented as they are, as competitive and willing to be committed and willing to do what it takes to be successful,” said Jan Mittemeyer, TNT Swimming head coach.
However, recently they've gone the extra lap and accomplished some major milestones.
"I did qualify these last few weeks my Olympic trails cut,” said Letitia Sim, a 16-year-old swimmer from Baldwin County.
"I broke the 50 back national record,” said Levenia Sim, a 13-year-old swimmer from Baldwin County.
Two goals that both girls worked hard for.
"It's kind of almost relieving because you did it. All of your hard work, you've put all this hard work into it,” said Letitia.
"It felt really good because all of the hard work and dedication that you put into it you really get to see it come through and that was really good,” said Levenia.
While they both have accomplished some big-time goals, for them that only means it’s time to take it up a notch.
"This is my career. I want to take it all the way. This is what I have put my heart into and it's paying off,” said Latitia.
