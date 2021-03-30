MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The South Alabama baseball team is looking to extend its five-game winning streak tonight against the 25th ranked LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.
South comes in with a 13 and 9 record.
LSU stands at 16 and 8.
South's starting pitcher is Tyler Lehrmann. LSU is countering with Will Hellmers.
The Jags lead the all-time series 25 to 18, but LSU has won three straight.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. from Alex Box Sstadium.
