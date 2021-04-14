The South Alabama baseball team completes the season sweep of Southern Miss.
The Jaguars struck early in the first inning Tuesday night with am RBI single by Ethan Wilson.
Two batters later, Kaleb DeLaTorre hit a three-run homerun to give South a 4 to nothing lead.
That's all the Jags needed as starting pitcher Tyler Lehrmann threw seven shutout innings, allowing five hits while striking out five.
The Jags won it 4 to nothing, improving their record to 17 and 13.
South hosts Louisiana this weekend.
