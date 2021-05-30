South Alabama locked up a trip to an NCAA Baseball Regional with a win in the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
Richard Sorrenti went deep for a three-run home run to give the Jaguars the lead and they never looked back. The final score was 10 to 4 over Georgia Southern.
On Monday morning, USA will find out who they will play during the NCAA Regional Selection Show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.