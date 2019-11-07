MOBILE, Ala. – University of South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann announced on Thursday that the school has come to an agreement to play a future football game against Auburn.
The Jaguars and Tigers will meet on Sept. 13, 2025, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the first-ever match-up between the two programs, according to a USA news release.
AU is one of five Southeastern Conference opponents on South's future schedules over the next seven years, with the group also including Florida (2020), Tennessee ('21), LSU ('24) and Kentucky ('26).
USA's announcement further states that not only have the Jags already visited the Volunteers during the program's first 10 plus-seasons of existence — UT held off a USA rally in a 31-24 decision during the 2013 campaign — they have already faced league members Ole Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina as well. That includes a 21-20 defeat of the Bulldogs in Starkville to begin the 2016 season, South's first victory over an SEC foe.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for Jaguar football to get to play an in-state SEC school," said USA head coach Steve Campbell for the news release. "They are a perennial top-10 program that has produced several Heisman Trophy winners, it will definitely be great to be able to face them. Playing an in-state SEC school will help us in many areas."
The Jaguars also have contests scheduled in 2025 against Tulane at home (Sept. 6) and North Texas on the road (Sept. 27).
Season tickets for all Jaguar athletic events can be purchased by calling (251) 461-1USA (1872).
