Georgia Southern vs South Alabama

 Brianna MacNaught

South Alabama lost to Georgia Southern 20-17 in a Thursday night thrilling double overtime game.

The Jags now drop to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in Sun Belt conference play. 

Next up for South Alabama is Troy on October 16th. 

