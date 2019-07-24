It’s the second year with head coach Steve Campbell and his staff at the helm of the Jags and the comfort level between the players and the coaches is getting better every day.
“We just figured them out and we know what they expect, and they can know what they can expect from us and I feel like that made everything smoother,” said Tyree Turner, South Alabama defensive lineman.
“Each and every day we are getting closer with our players and they know what to expect out of us and we know what to expect out of them and I like this football team. This football team is a very hungry football team,” said Coach Campbell.
After finishing 3-9 overall last year, it’s evident this jags team is motivated.
“Having that season just made us humble. We understand where we came from and where we got to go. That season really humbled us, and we know we have to work hard this year because that wasn’t a good feeling at all last year,” said Tyree Turner, South Alabama defensive lineman.
“We progressed a lot during the spring and we put it all together in the summer as well and I like how we responded to adversity. We grinded so hard and we are ready to put it together in fall camp and ready to get to work,” said Tra Minter, South Alabama running back.
As for who will be leading the Jags at the quarterback position, Coach Campbell said he has his guy and is confident in the former Davidson Warrior.
“Cephus is our number one guy. He earned that job during the spring training and separated himself and is our number one guy and had an outstanding summer. So going into fall camp he is definitely our number one guy and I can’t wait to watch him play,” said Coach Campbell.
Even though South feels they have some positive momentum going forward, it won’t be an easy task to get back on track.
With one of the toughest non-conference schedules in Sun Belt, including opening up at Nebraska, the Jags have a battle in front of them.
“Those are the games you come to South Alabama to play. We will be on ESPN at 11 o’clock so that will be exciting. We will find out a lot about our football team right off the bat,” said coach Campbell.
“We look at it as another opportunity to get better and like I said if we put it all together and we will every game. Just have to come focused with the right mindset and the desire to win an we will beat everyone on our schedule this year,” said Tra Minter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.