MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Sun Belt Baseball Champions already knew they were in, but on Monday morning, the South Alabama Jaguars found out where they will be playing.
The Jags are a three-seed in the Gainesville Regional of the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
South Alabama's first game in the double-elimination bracket is Friday against Miami.
The Florida Gators and South Florida Bulls are the other teams in the Regional.
