NEW ORLEANS, La. (WALAA) - The Sun Belt Conference office released the 2020-21 women's basketball league schedule on Thursday, one that will put the University of South Alabama on the road for all but two contests over the first month of play.
The Jaguars will begin with four straight games on the road while playing seven of their first nine away from home, but will close the campaign with three contests in a row at the Mitchell Center leading into the conference tournament.
South begins SBC action with a trip to face Louisiana on New Year's Eve before concluding the weekend with a Jan. 2 game at ULM, and will also visit UTA (Jan. 7) and Texas State (Jan. 9) as well.
The Jags will also play three consecutive games on the road to close out the month, visiting Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on Jan. 21 and 23, respectively, before a Jan. 30 match-up at rival Troy.
In between, USA will play host to Georgia State (Jan. 14) and Georgia Southern (Jan. 16).
The Jaguars will face Arkansas State (Feb. 4) and Little Rock (Feb. 6) in Mobile to start February, and then go to Georgia Southern (Feb. 11) and Georgia State (Feb. 13) the next week. A three-game homestand will wrap up the regular season, with Coastal Carolina (Feb. 18), Appalachian State (Feb. 20) and Troy (Feb. 27) coming to Mobile the last two weeks of the month.
The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be held March 5-8 in Pensacola, Fla.
The league standings this winter will feature divisions for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, with South in the East Division with Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Troy.
Season ticket information and the program's non-conference schedule this winter are expected to be released in the near future.
The Jaguars won a pair of games to advance to the semifinals of the conference tournament — which was cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — on the way to a 16-16 finish last year, including posting a 9-9 mark in league play.
