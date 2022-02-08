After 37 years, Frank Sims has announced that 2022 will be his last as manager of the Spring Hill College baseball team.
Sims is heading off into retirement at the end of the season.
“How do you put 37 years into a few sentences?” Sims said, “But it’s just time. My wife, Dana, and I have thought about this decision for both our careers for quite a while now and it’s just time. I will miss it greatly. I’ll miss the players greatly. I’ll miss all the coaches that I’ve known and made friends with over the years."
Sims has been at Spring Hill since 1985.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.