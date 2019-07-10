Mobile has had its fair share of big-time football players come through our local high schools and go on to be household names at the college and professional level.
Every year it seems we have more and more athletes continuing to take the next step and represent our area.
If you haven’t already, go ahead and jot this name down, Demouy Kennedy.
"He's the hardest worker we got in the building. He's going to show up and work every day,” said Eric Collier, Theodore football head coach.
"When you want greatness, you got to work for it,” said Demouy Kennedy, a four-star athlete from Theodore.
The Theodore outside linebacker puts the work in and his summer schedule shows that.
"I come here at six in the morning and right after at 10:30 or 11 I go eat then I go right to Fairhope to work out again,” said Kennedy.
The hard work has paid off. Recently he committed to Alabama, a school he has always dreamed of.
"Ever since I was a little kid I was like I want to go there because they always win championships and they have players that are great so you are competing against players that are great so you are getting better every day so when you get to the game you're like this is all i am playing against,” said Kennedy.
Even though the six-foot-three, four-star athlete is tough between the lines there's more to him.
"Not only is he a great athlete, Demouy is a good young man,” said Coach Collier.
"I just like helping others because that's just what God did, and I want to do the same thing has Him,” said Kennedy.
At the end of the day his biggest inspiration is his mom.
"I look up to her because she works so hard and I see how much she's working, and I just want to do the same thing as her,” said Kennedy.
