MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Tickets are on sale now for the Senior Bowl Summit.
The event, presented by Alabama Power and Regions Bank, brings together college coaches such as Nick Saban (Alabama), James Franklin (Penn State), Brian Harsin (Auburn), Steve Sarkesian (Texas), Mel Tucker (Michigan State) and others to be announced soon.
Organizers say this is a fun and light hearted panel discussion, hosted by Kirk Herbstreit, with the coaches sharing stories from life in football. They'll talk about recruiting stories, best players, favorite memories and more.
The Senior Bowl Summit will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 1, 2022, at the Mobile Saenger Theatre.
Tickets are on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 17. Ticket prices are $25, $45 and $65
Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/SeniorBowlSummit. Purchase in person at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600) or the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7906). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381.
