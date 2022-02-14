TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) -- University of Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne says pending further review of a service fee by the City of Tuscaloosa, Alabama athletics will not move forward with planned alcohol sales.
The Southeastern Conference lifted a ban on alcohol sales in public seating areas of on-campus stadiums in 2019, leaving the final decision to universities. Byrne says fans have been asking for alcohol sales at venues such as Coleman Coliseum.
UA had proposed to sell alcohol at Coleman Coliseum during UA basketball games and gymnastic meets.
Byrne tweeted: "It is very unfortunate that the City of Tuscaloosa's plan would unreasonably target Alabama Athletics and our fans with a service fee on all tickets were alcohol is sold, even tickets sold to children."
