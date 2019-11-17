MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was flown to Houston and will have surgery on his hip on Monday.
Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated right hip when he was sacked by two Mississippi State defenders in the second quarter of Saturday's game. He spent the night at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Birmingham.
The Crimson Tide's orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain, released a statement Sunday reading, "For the past 24 hours our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the county who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries. Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday. As previously stated, we anticipate a full recovery. The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible."
The injury will end the star quarterback's season, and possibly his Alabama career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.