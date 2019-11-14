As the sun sets on a cool November evening another Faith Academy practice is in the books.
It's been a while since the Rams have made it this far.
"I think the lord has just blessed us,” said Head Coach Jack French.
Eleven years to be exact.
"It's been something we've all been wanting since we were little and we've been saying ever since we've been playing football together that our class would be the one to do it and we are trying to prove something,” said Lucas Hall, a Senior offensive lineman.
They have certainly proven that they are the real deal. As far as their offense goes.
With 23 touchdowns on the year and counting, Caullin Lacy has turned some heads.
"I’ve been getting a lot of love,” said Caullin Lacy, a Senior running back.
However, as we all know without these guys none of that would happen.
“If it weren't for them I don’t know where I would be. They make a lot of holes for me and they give me a chance and I just make plays really,” said Lacy.
Faith Academy's offensive line is one-of-a-kind, or should we say two-of-a-kind.
"I just said that's highly unusual. Fraternal twins, both big boys,” said Coach French.
Big is an understatement. Lucas and Zane Hall are both Senior starters for the Rams who are both 6-foot-4 and between the two of them they weigh nearly 650 pounds.
"When we first walk out there sometimes, we can just look at their face and they are just like whoa,” said Lucas.
"Growing up with him there has always been competition. It's always great going against him because I know that at the end of the day, we are always going to be loving brothers and there’s not going to be any burden or beef or anything like that,” said Zane Hall, a Senior offensive lineman.
Opening gaps and making history side-by-side.
"Every day after practice we will go home, eat some more get bigger. doing it with him I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Zane.
"I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said Lucas.
