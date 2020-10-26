NEW ORLEANS – The University of South Alabama football program's contest at Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 7 can be seen live on ESPNU it was announced by the Sun Belt Conference office Monday.
Kickoff against the Chanticleers — who are currently 20th in this week's Associated Press rankings — is set for 7 p.m. (CST) as the Jaguars make their first-ever trip to Conway.
South claimed the only previous match-up between the two teams, earning a 31-28 Senior Day decision in Mobile on Nov. 23, 2018.
