The South Alabama women's basketball team's six-game homestand continues Thursday when the Crimson Tide visits the Mitchell Center.
Tip-off time is set for 7 p.m.
The Crimson Tide is the first of two Southeastern Conference opponents the Jaguars will face in the next two weeks with Auburn also on the schedule on December 4.
South Alabama enters the game with a 1-3 mark, while the Crimson Tide is 2-1.
South Alabama will be led by Antoinette Lewis who finished with a double-double in both of the Jags' preseason WNIT contests last week. Lewis averaged 25 points and 14 rebounds to go along with seven blocked shots, six steals and four assists.
She was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday, November 19.
This is the 27th meeting between the two programs, with Alabama leading the all-time series 21-5, however, USA has won the last three games against UA. The last time the teams met was a year ago on Dec. 5, 2018 with the Jags defeating the Tide 72-67. Alabama has lost the last two meetings against South Alabama in Mobile, with the last meeting coming on Dec. 30, 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.