WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for Sean Payton inspired movie ‘Home Team’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Netflix is giving us our first look at a Sean Payton-inspired family comedy Home Team.
Kevin James, 56, plays Coach Payton, a casting decision that originally drew ire from fans, who heckled James for not looking anything like the 25th-ranked hottest NFL coach.
The movie takes place during Payton’s yearlong ‘bountygate’ suspension. In the film, he returns to his hometown and coaches his son’s youth football team.
The film also stars Adam Sandler’s wife Jackie Sandler, and Rob Schneider. It’s produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.
Home Team is on Netflix Jan. 28.
