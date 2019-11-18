It was a very painful end to the season for Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
For Alabama fans, it was unsettling to watch the soul-crushing injury happen in Saturday's game against Mississippi State.
"We lost a great leader, a great player on our team and we're all hurting because of it," said Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban.
Officials said Tua suffered a dislocated hip. One local doctor thinks Tua's injury might be a bit more serious.
"We all know about Bo Jackson's injury. One that people probably don't remember is CJ Mosley from 2012 from Alabama's team had a similar issue. They did not require surgery and so Tua's surgery obviously means there's some other stuff that's going on," said Dr. Jeff Conrad, Orthopedic Surgeon with The Orthopedic Group, P.C.
Saban held a press conference Monday at noon. A very uncharacteristic and reflective Saban talked about his conversation with Tua this weekend.
"I feel bad. I'm hurting. So I called him on Saturday night to cheer him out. He cheers me up. I call him last night because I've been sitting in that room for 10 hours yesterday watching film, I call him to cheer him up, he cheers me up," Saban explained.
Tua was flown to Houston for Monday's surgery. Doctors said the surgery was a success.
Tua seemed to be in good spirits in a video posted on Facebook Sunday evening. Tua can be seen playing the ukulele, singing, and dancing to a gospel song.
"So this is a guy that has great spirit, very positive about, just about everything he does and the effect that he has on other people," Saban added.
When asked about Tua's future in football, Saban had this to say,
"Our only concern is his health, his well being and him making a full recovery."
Dr. Jeff Conrad said Tua's recovery could take some time. He explained that hip dislocation's typically take 6 to 8 weeks of recovery but with Tua's surgery, it will likely take a bit longer.
