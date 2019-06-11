Baldwin County High School Coach Tabetha Davis is known for her work-outs and she is opening up those sessions to the public as a fundraiser for the BCHS Volleyball Team.
The Lady Tigers volleyball team is sponsoring "Work Out Like a Lady Tiger", a Boot Camp that will feature four sessions led by Coach Tabetha Davis. The fee is $10 per session or $35 for all four.
Boot Camp will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 2, 9, 23 and 30.
The Boot Camp will follow a circuit style work out led by Coach Davis and members of the volleyball team.
Workouts will be modified to accommodate participant’s “level of awesomeness.”
Registration will be held at each session or you can email tshell@bcbe.org.
