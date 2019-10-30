World Series Game 7: Washington Nationals defeat Houston Astros to clinch first World Series

The Washington Nationals have clinched their first World Series title after defeating the host Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.
This is the first time in World Series history that the road team has won every game.
Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick homered to power the Nationals, who had finished the regular season as a wild-card team.
Starter Max Scherzer kept the Nationals in the game, throwing five innings and giving up two runs. Patrick Corbin, a starter turned reliever for this game, pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win.
Daniel Hudson pitched a perfect ninth to earn the save.
Scherzer, who missed Game 5 with back and neck spasms, said he was fine Wednesday night.
He said his teammates believed in one another.
"It just means that I am part of the greatest team in 2019," he told broadcaster Fox. "These guys, they battled. It was stay in the fight, that was our motto. Everybody gave it their all."
Astros reliever Will Harris, who gave up Kendrick's go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, took the loss.
The Nats broke it open with a run in the eighth and two runs in the ninth.
The Astros struck first. Yuli Gurriel hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the second inning to make it 1-0.
In the bottom of the fifth, Houston's Carlos Correa singled off Rendon's glove to score Gurriel, who had grounded into a force play and gone to second on a walk to Yordan Alvarez. That made the score 2-0.
But the Astros couldn't score again, leaving 10 men on base.
While the title is the first for the Nationals' franchise, it is the second for the city. In 1924, the Washington Senators, now the Minnesota Twins, defeated the New York Giants four games to three.
CNN's Madeline Holcombe contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.