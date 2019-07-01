It's that time of year for All-Star baseball.
Several local teams are representing in countless tournaments but there's one local team in West Mobile who has something special going on.
It's a Monday night during the hot Alabama summer and the Westside 6U All-Star team is practicing.
"No off days. We call them the 12-pack they all feed off each other,” said Greg Wright, Westside 6U All-Star head coach.
The whole team is committed.
"Not one has missed a practice yet and not one has missed a game,” said Coach Wright.
Oh, did I mention they are only six years old.
"So I can get better and better,” said Waylon Turner, a six-year-old Westside All-Star baseball player.
"So we can get better and win games,” said Cohen Letson, a six-year-old Westside All-Star baseball player.
They certainly win games.
In fact, they haven't lost one yet.
"It just makes my body feel good,” said Turner.
They have outscored their opponents 455 to 116.
"We play hard. We do good defense and we hit the ball hard,” said Letson.
While winning is nice, for this team, it's more than just a game.
"We try to coach other than just baseball. Try to teach them facts of life. Not just baseball but things they are going to grow up and need in the future,” said Coach Wright.
I think it's safe to say their days of winning are far from over.
