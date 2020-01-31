According to officials, St. Michael Street between Royal and Water streets will be closed Saturday, February, 1, 2020.
Access to the RSA parking garage will be maintained with the road temporarily servicing two way traffic on the east side of the closure.
They say The plan is to work in the road again the following Saturday, February 8, 2020 but one lane will be open for traffic. It is anticipated that the street closing will not interfere with Mardi Gras activities.
