MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – State law enforcement investigators on Monday identified the driver in a high-speed chase last week as Billy Gene Wycoff, a 24-year-old Mobile resident.
Wycoff died of a single gunshot wound to the head after running into a marsh area on the Causeway on Thursday following the car chase, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.
The chase began at about 9 p.m. on Thursday on Theodore Dawes Road in Mobile when a state trooper tried to pull over the vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver raced ahead of Alabama state troopers and officers from other law enforcement agencies who later joined the pursuit.
Authorities say the chase reached speeds of 115 miles per hour on Intestate 10, through the Wallace Tunnel and then onto the Causeway.
The chase ended when the driver, heading east in the westbound lane, struck another vehicle. He then ran into a thicket of bamboo on the Causeway, according to law enforcement authorities. That’s when a trooper heard a gunshot; troopers found the man’s body on the shoreline a few minutes later.
Jamie Maloy, a spokesman for the State Bureau of Investigation, told FOX10 News that the Thursday night incident remains under investigation and that a Baldwin County grand jury eventually will review the agency’s report.
“We’re just the factfinder, and we turn that over to the DA,” he said.
