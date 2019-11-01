MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- State education officials have released their listing of failing schools for the 2018-19 school year, and there are seven schools from Mobile County on that most recent "failing list."
That is an improvement over the failing list for the 2017-18 year -- when nine Mobile County schools were listed as failing.
Mobile County Public Schools overall showed marked improvement on report cards issued by the Alabama Department of Education, earning an overall score of a B for the entire district, it was recently reported.
Mobile County Public Schools scored an 83, making this the first B for Alabama's largest school system since report cards were first issued in 2017. That is an increase from a C score of 77 last year.
The presence of failing schools on the new list does show there remains room for improvement, however.
The "failing" Mobile County schools for 2018-19, according to state officials, are:
- B.C. Rain High School
- Blount High School
- Calloway Smith Middle School
- Pillans Middle School
- LeFlore High School
- Chastang-Fournier Middle School
- Williamson High School
Last month, officials with the Mobile County Public School System celebrated their success with the system's first B on the state report card, while still acknowledging efforts to improve upon that achievement.
MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said then, "We will celebrate the success of having a B; however, we are not done yet. We will not be satisfied until MCPSS is an A district."
Among the state's six largest school systems, Mobile County had the second-highest rating, missing Baldwin County by just three points. And three Mobile County schools scored a perfect 100 on the recent report card -- Eichold-Mertz School of Math and Science, Old Shell Road School of Performing and Creative Arts and Council Traditional School.
Mobile County Public School System officials released the following statement from Superintendent Chresal Threadgill:
"Progress is a process that takes time, dedication, and continued hard work. This is what came to my mind as I received from the Alabama Department of Education the list of failing schools, which was made available to the public today. Even though we in Mobile County Public Schools are making progress, we are not yet at our intended destination.
Progress takes time. As I stated in the state report card press conference last week, our goal is to remove one or two schools from the failing list each year.
Today, I am announcing that we have achieved that goal. Four schools were removed from the failing schools list: Morningside Elementary, Booker T. Washington Middle, Mobile County Training, and Vigor High. We congratulate each of these schools and applaud their consistent dedication to ensuring student academic proficiency.
However, and unfortunately, we had two schools that were added to the list. We will continue working hard in these schools with the goal of getting them off and keeping them off the list. These schools are Blount and LeFlore high schools.
Overall, Mobile County Public Schools went from having nine schools on the failing schools list in 2018 to seven in 2019. The seven are: Chastang-Fournier K-8, Calloway-Smith Middle, Williamson Preparatory, Pillans Middle, B.C. Rain High, Blount High, and LeFlore High.
Keep in mind that Mobile County Public Schools improved greatly on our state report card, with no schools making F's, and the district as a whole moving up to a B. But by nature of the failing schools list, 6 percent of Alabama's schools are going to be on it every year.
As I always state, we WILL NOT become complacent, and we will not be satisfied until all schools are removed from the failing schools list. We will continue giving our all and striving to meet the needs of ALL students in Mobile County Public Schools by continuing to reduce our number of schools on this list."
No schools from neighboring Baldwin County are on the failing list.
In the Chickasaw City Schools system also in Mobile County, Chickasaw Middle School and Chickasaw High School are on the failing list for the most recent school year.
Acceleration Day and Evening Academy, a charter school in Mobile, is also on the 2018-19 failing list.
Other schools on the new failing list that are in southwest Alabama are Hillcrest High School in Conecuh County, Escambia County High School in Escambia County and J.F. Shields High School in Monroe County.
Elsewhere in the state, Birmingham's city school system checked in with 16 failing schools, and Montgomery County's school system had 11.
In all, there are 75 schools on the new failing schools list from across Alabama -- down from 76 the prior year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.