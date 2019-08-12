MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In court Monday morning Steven Mason was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for murdering Ke'Lei Morris.
Morris was 24 years old when she was shot in the head in her West Mobile apartment in 2015.
Authorities say since his arrest in March of 2017, Mason also plotted to kill three witnesses in the case with the help of fellow inmates.
