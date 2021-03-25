A PDS Tornado Watch box is in place for the far northwest portions of our area until 8pm. A significant tornado outbreak is ongoing to our north and will continue into the evening hours. We are in the level 2 & 3 risk zones (slight and enhanced) with a small portion of the inland spots in a level 4 moderate risk. This is a very significant severe threat. The question will be the current mid-level cap which is preventing large scale storm development in our immediate region. Daytime heating and other environmental factors may overcome the cap as the evening progresses, increasing our severe threat. We do expect things to settle down after 10pm as the dynamics lift away from our area. Stay tuned to FOX 10 News for updates.
The severe threat lowers and rain chances drop significantly on Friday and Saturday, though an stray shower remains possible. Storms return on Sunday. Temps remain spring-like until cooler air arrives late next week.
