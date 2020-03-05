Murphy High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Mobile County Public School System confirmed that school officials suffered minor injuries Thursday after attempting to break up a fight at Murphy High School.

According to Director of Communications Rena Philips the fight involved multiple students and when school officials attempted to break it up, the principal and another teacher suffered minor injuries.

Sergeant LaDerrick DuBose with the Mobile Police Department said the fight happened at approximately 10:15 a.m. and that  eight juveniles were detained for fighting and transported to the Strickland Youth Center. He said all eight are charged with disorderly conduct. 

Toi Thornton is a Reporter. His Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism comes from Dillard University in 2014 and his Master's degree in New Media Journalism from Full Sail University in 2016. He previously worked as the Fox anchor in Lafayette, LA.

