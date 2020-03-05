MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Mobile County Public School System confirmed that school officials suffered minor injuries Thursday after attempting to break up a fight at Murphy High School.
According to Director of Communications Rena Philips the fight involved multiple students and when school officials attempted to break it up, the principal and another teacher suffered minor injuries.
Sergeant LaDerrick DuBose with the Mobile Police Department said the fight happened at approximately 10:15 a.m. and that eight juveniles were detained for fighting and transported to the Strickland Youth Center. He said all eight are charged with disorderly conduct.
