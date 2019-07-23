In a new report naming dirty beaches across the United States, Fairhope Public Beach on the Mobile Bay eastern shore of Baldwin County tops the list among Alabama beaches.
The just-released report lists problematic beaches in 29 coastal and Great Lakes states and Puerto Rico.
The Environment America Research and Policy Center report puts a spotlight on the number of days in 2018 that the water at beaches had bacteria counts that exceeded Environmental Protection Agency standards.
For Alabama, the top five most-offending sites are:
- Fairhope Public Beach, Baldwin County (21 unsafe days)
- Dog River, Alba Club, Mobile County (9 unsafe days)
- Camp Beckwith, Baldwin County (8 unsafe days)
- Volanta Avenue, Baldwin County (8 unsafe days)
- Orange Street Pier, Baldwin County (6 unsafe days)
According to the Environment America report, of 25 sites in Alabama sampled in 2018, 21 were potentially unsafe for at least one day.
Mobile and Baldwin counties were each counted at 10 percent for average percentage of potentially unsafe beach days, the report states.
With 21 potentially unsafe days among 60 sampling days, the percentage of potentially unsafe days for the Fairhope Public Beach in 2018 came in an 35 percent, according to the report.
Across all the sites figuring into the report, analysis of bacteria sampling data revealed that 2,627 beach sites — more than half of all sites tested — were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day in 2018, and 610 sites were potentially unsafe at least 25 percent of the days that sampling took place.
The report states: "Sites were considered potentially unsafe if bacteria levels exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s most protective 'Beach Action Value' threshold, the level at which the agency estimates 32 out of 1,000 swimmers will get sick from swimming in these waters."
The reports pinpoints fecal contamination as a key component for problem sites.
It warns that human contact with the contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness as well as respiratory disease, ear and eye infections, and skin rash. An estimated 57 million cases of recreational waterborne illness are diagnosed each year in the U.S., the report states.
Across the sites targeted by the Environment America report, sources of fecal contamination include urban runoff, sewage leaks and overflows, and industrial-scale livestock operations.
Divided by region, the Gulf Coast topped Environment America's beach pollution list at 85 percent (329 of 385 sites), followed by the Great Lakes at 76 percent (425 of 558 sites), the West Coast at 67 percent (573 of 850 sites) and the East Coast at 48 percent (1,134 of 2,373 sites).
Environment America is a federation of state-based environmental advocacy organizations in the U.S.
