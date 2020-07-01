The 2020 Census has been extended. You can now fill out your information until October 31, 2020. The COVID-19 Pandemic has nearly impacted every way of life. Chelsey had the chance to Skype with Commissioner Connie Hudson about the change and why filling out the Census is so important. For more information and to fill out yours today, visit this website! 

