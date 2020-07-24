Local and state officials are reminding and encouraging everyone to make sure they complete their 2020 Census form. Because of COVID-19, Mobile County and the State of Alabama are not meeting their desired numbers. We will hear why filling out the form is so important from officials. A Mobile County Commissioner and a leader of a major non-profit organization are speaking with Eric.
You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday at 9 a.m.
