Give back in a great way this season. The Child Advocacy center is kicking off its Holiday Tribute Program.
The following information was provided by The Child Advocacy Center:
Years ago, a child who was a client at the CAC designed this beautiful art work on a card. You can donate to the center in honor or memory of someone and we will mail them a beautiful holiday card, letting them know you are thinking of them. This card is a wonderful idea for Christmas and Hanukkah. Cards and information are available now at the CAC at 251-432-1101.
The Child Advocacy Center is a local non-profit that coordinates free services for children who have been sexually abused and possibly severely physically abused. 28 professionals from 7 different agencies work together under 1 roof to make sure healing services are provided to children of abuse, their siblings, and families. Counseling is where children spend most of their time. www.cacmobile.org/Facebook 251-432-1101
