Happy Holidays! Goodwill Gulf Coast is gearing up for the jolly season with its Annual Christmas on the Coast Ornaments for Mobile and Pensacola! These limited edition ornaments are perfect for your 2020 Christmas tree!
You can order your ornament now at goodwillgulfcoast.org and at Goodwill retail stores. The price is $15 per ornament and there is a limited supply of previous ornaments for $8.
For more information, visit them online!
The following information was provided by Goodwill Gulf Coast:
The 27th annual ornament for the City of Mobile is Carpe Diem Coffee & Tea Company. In 1995, Tomi Sue and Van Rusling opened a coffee shop on Old Shell Road across from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama in a house that is now over 130 years old. Alan Tolson, current owner, started working part-time in 1999, during his first year of college. He worked his way up from barista, to manager, to roaster, and in 2014, became the owner when Tomi Sue retired. In 2020, Carpe Diem celebrates 25 years of local ownership and roasting great coffee. It has been voted “Mobile’s Best Coffeehouse” for the past six years in a row by the readers of Lagniappe Mobile. It has also been voted “Best Coffeehouse” by the readers of Alabama Magazine. Alan and his team roast a variety of amazing coffees in house every day and offer fresh baked pastries as well as breakfast, lunch, and desserts. Through its wholesale program, Carpe Diem’s roasted coffee can be enjoyed at many other coffee shops, churches, and offices around the Southeast. Carpe Diem has always supported local schools with partnerships at various levels from elementary through college. Its annual Santa Run, which was founded by a small group of local runners, has grown to include participants from all over the Gulf Coast. For the last 20 years, the Santa Run has raised and donated over $100,000 to local charities, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the local community.
The 22nd annual Christmas on the Coast ornament for the city of Pensacola is J.W. Renfroe Pecan Company. J.W. Renfroe Pecan Company’s story began in Troy, Alabama in the 1930s. J.W. Renfroe, Sr. began buying and selling pecans in addition to his horse and mule trading business, eventually growing his emerging business to be one of the largest wholesalers of in-shell pecans in the country. J.W. (Jake) Renfroe, Jr. moved his young family to Pensacola in the mid-1950s to open a pecan buying facility because of the excellent growing conditions in Northern Florida. In 1958, Jake opened what is now the retail, wholesale, and shelling plant in its current location on Fairfield Drive. 63 years after its opening, Jake, his wife, Lil, and their daughter, two sons and nephew (Dee, Jake III, Ben Renfroe and Geoff Hamil) operate this Pensacola landmark. Renfroe’s remains a popular destination for both locals and tourists, specializing in the highest quality pecan products, a variety of nearly all nuts, homemade fudge, and New Orleans-style Pralines, as well as unique gifts and local art. Their pecans can also be found at many of Pensacola’s favorite restaurants and local markets. After much success, Renfroe’s opened a second retail location on Main Street in 2019. Through four generations, J.W. Renfroe Pecan Company remains true to its family values of integrity, honesty and providing the highest quality products and service to the Pensacola area for over 60 years.
