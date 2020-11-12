Get ready to shop! The 2020 Holiday Market in the Gardens is back. This year, it is hosted by Mobile Botanical Gardens, Mobile County Master Gardeners and Gulf Coast Herb Society.
You can shop online or in-person. For online shoppers, you can start now! Curbside pickup is available December 2-5, 2020. Shop in-person on December 2-5, 2020. You can find the schedule online!
It all takes place at Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile, AL. For more information, visit them online!
