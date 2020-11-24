You can knock off a few items on your Christmas list at the Mobile Rock & Gem Show! Gems, minerals, jewelry, fossils and rocks will be the stars of the show. This annual sale is November 27-29, 2020 at the Abba Shrine.
There will be over 40 exhibits of gems, specimens, fossils, and lapidary art. This is a show you do not want to miss!
When: November 27-29, 2020
Where: Abba Shrine 7701 Hitt Road Mobile, AL
For more information, visit their Facebook page!
