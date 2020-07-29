Mobile’s fourth annual Rubber Ducky Regatta will make a virtual splash on August 15, 2020, by dropping thousands of rubber duckies into the Mobile River. The “adopted” duckies will race to the finish line and the winning lucky ducky’s adopter will receive the grand prize of a $1,000 gift card to Rouses Markets. All proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, which houses families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals and staying at Ronald McDonald House.
Rubber ducky adoptions are available for $5 online at rubberduckyregatta.com, or “quack packs” of five, twelve or twenty-five duckies at special rates. By adopting a rubber ducky, not only will you have a chance to win a $1,000 gift card to Rouses Markets, a $750 gift card to Ace Hardware (Spring Hill, Creola, Moffett Road locations) or a $500 gift card to Bebo’s gas/car wash, but you will be providing funds for a home-away-from-home for all families who stay at Ronald McDonald House while their child is receiving treatment.
Due to COVID-19 closures and restrictions, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile has been unable to hold any fundraising events for their House this year. Any duck adoptions or donations will go a long way to help families who need a home-away-from home. Because although COVID-19 has put a pause on normal life routines and activities, it does not stop children from becoming ill. Any contribution made to Ronald McDonald House is much appreciated.
For more information on prizes or to adopt your duckies, visit rubberduckyregatta.com, or call Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile at (251) 694-6873. Event updates will be posted regularly to the Rubber Ducky Regatta Facebook event page.
