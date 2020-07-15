The South Alabama Nonprofit Summit is going virtual! You can now enjoy two days of instructor-led virtual learning on Wednesday, July 22 and Wednesday, July 29, 2020. You should register before the deadline to get access to unlimited sessions or register for an individual session. The deadline to register is July 20, 2020 at noon!
Registration Fee: $30
$20 for South Alabama Coalition of Nonprofits members
You can register for a single session for $5
Learn more about the learning tracks and register online at www.sacnp.org
