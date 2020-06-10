Get ready for a Summer full of fun! Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores presents the 8th Annual Summer of Fun featuring art classes, a hands-on nature series and waterfront beach games at lunch.
Tuesdays
Hands on Habitat is a fun and educational hands on nature series presented by Gulf State Park Nature Center, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Share the Beach, Orange Beach Wildlife Center, Alabama Audubon, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability! Kids & adults alike can learn about our ecosystem and interact with the animals that live here with us. The event is all ages from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early), RSVP required.
Wednesdays
Art al Fresco “A hands on lunch & learn for starving artists of all ages”
Create different works of art & crafts every Wednesday this summer. Projects include: tie-dye, oyster shell art, shell jewelry, rare lionfish jewelry, living art terrarium, Ductigami (that’s duck tape origami for those that don’t know), learn to sculpt with sand with pros from Sand Castle University, and Ductstravaganza with "Duck Tape Stuck at Prom" finalists. All ages lunch & learn every Wednesday at 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early). Includes $10 gift card for lunch, fee: depends on the project. In-person art class or take home to-go craft kit. RSVP required.
Thursdays
Tacky Jacks Beach Games is all about a little friendly competition. Kids ages 6-12 compete every Thursday this summer in games, challenges and more! All participants get a free lunch from Tacky Jacks, prizes, and get to be on TV! Parents can compete in a friendly game of water balloon dodge ball for prizes! Ages 6-12 every Thursday from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early), RSVP required.
Schedule of Events
June
9 - Hands on Habitat, Plastic Pollution turned into art with Swiger Studio and Lionfish Invasive Species into wearable art with Tacky Tara
10 - Art al Fresco, Ductigami $15
11 – Beach Games
16 - Hands on Habitat, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
17 – Art al Fresco, Tie-Dye $25
18 – Beach Games
23 - Hands on Habitat, Gulf State Park
24 – Art al Fresco, Sand Castle University $15
25 – Beach Games
30 – Hands on Habitat, Share the Beach
July
1 – Art al Fresco, Oyster Shell Flag $35 (includes $5 donation to ACF for Oyster Shell Recycling Program)
2 – Beach Games
7 – Hands on Habitat, Orange Beach Wildlife Center
8 – Art al Fresco, Ductstravaganza $15
9 – Beach Games
14 - Hands on Habitat, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
15 – Art al Fresco, Shell Jewelry $20
16 – Beach Games
21 - Hands on Habitat, Gulf State Park
22 – Art al Fresco, Air Plants & Succulents Terrarium $20
23 – Beach Games
28 - Hands on Habitat, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability
29 – Art al Fresco, Rare Lionfish Jewelry $20
30 – Beach Games
For more information, contact Tacky Jacks!
Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores
240 East 24th Avenue
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Phone: 251-948-8881
