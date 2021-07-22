The Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo is coming up on July 24 & 25, 2021. This exotic pet fair is an opportunity for people to purchase or encounter pets such as birds and reptiles. Not only will these types of pets be available to purchase but all the supplies and enrichment/toys will be available as well. Vet Tech students from Coastal Alabama Community College will be on hand to trim nails and cut wings on birds. Barbara Robinson and Keith Robinson joined Chelsey and Matt on Studio10 with a few friends. A ball python named Julius Squeezer, a bearded dragon named Phasma, and a white bellied caique named Lucy also came on the show.
Follow the Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo Facebook page for updates on the expo. Join the South Alabama Cage Bird Society Facebook group to learn more about the group and find out how to become a member of the group.
South Alabama Cage Bird Society Exotic Pet Fair
Abba Shrine
7701 Hitt Rd, Mobile Al
$5 entry fee, Children under 12 yrs of age are free
SACBS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/146053682096188
Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/gceae
Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo Website: https://gcexoticanimalexpo.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.